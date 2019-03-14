If the Preakness Leaves Pimlico: Laying Out the Consequences

$424 million dollars - that’s the estimated price to completely overhaul Pimlico Race Course. What does this ambitious project include? Who would foot the bill?

We discuss the debate over moving the Preakness Stakes from Baltimore’s Pimlico to Laurel Park with Jeff Barker of The Baltimore Sun. How did the owner of both tracks favor Laurel in its spending? And who was watching that happen?

Then, Will Hanna of the New Park Heights Community Development Corporation shares his vision.