Husch of Mendocino

Husch, from Mendocino County, has been making really nice wines for years. Al and Hugh give us a few recommendations.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Husch Estate Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley '16 *1/2 $$
Good everyday pinot noir, full bodied, full flavored
Husch Chardonnay, Mendocino '16 ** $
Very tasty classic Cal. chard at a very agreeable price
Husch Dry Gewurtztraminer, Anderson Valley '17 **1/2 $ VALUE
Lovely dry gewurtz with great aromatics and spice
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.