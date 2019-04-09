Husch of Mendocino

Audio coming soon.

Husch, from Mendocino County, has been making really nice wines for years. Al and Hugh give us a few recommendations.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Husch Estate Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley '16 *1/2 $$

Good everyday pinot noir, full bodied, full flavored

Husch Chardonnay, Mendocino '16 ** $

Very tasty classic Cal. chard at a very agreeable price

Husch Dry Gewurtztraminer, Anderson Valley '17 **1/2 $ VALUE

Lovely dry gewurtz with great aromatics and spice

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

