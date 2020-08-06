 Hungry Like The Wolfe Putting Down Roots (BBJ Story) | WYPR

A new pop-up at the Red Star in Fells Point could become a permanent fixture. Two local chefs have taken over the bar's kitchen with a concept that merges their appreciation for tavern food with their love of 80s pop — and a good pun. 

Hungry Like The Wolfe debuted a week ago, selling food to-go and for outdoor dining at 906 S. Wolfe St. The project is a collaboration between Adam Scanlon, who was hired as Red Star's chef earlier this year, and his friend Cyrus Keefer, a former chef at Fork & Wrench and, more recently, the Alexander Brown Restaurant, which closed in May. Scanlon joined Red Star in January after the bar sold to new owners. Kevin Havens, Jim MacLaughlin and Chris Hannan also bought the nearby Waterfront Hotel and have owned McGarvey's Saloon & Oyster Bar, in Annapolis, since 2016.

