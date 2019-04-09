A recent New York Times article raised the idea that crime has continued to rise because police "Took a Knee" after the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. We read from a series of charging documents that show the flip-side of that argument, how arbitrary and often inexplicable arrests sowed chaos in the community and turned people's live upside down.
The Human Misery that Occurs When Baltimore Police Don't "Take A Knee"
By Cianna B. Greaves & Stephen Janis & Taya Graham & Sean Yoes • 48 minutes ago
