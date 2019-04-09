 The Human Misery that Occurs When Baltimore Police Don't "Take A Knee" | WYPR
Related Program: 
Truth and Reconciliation

The Human Misery that Occurs When Baltimore Police Don't "Take A Knee"

By & Stephen Janis & Taya Graham & Sean Yoes 48 minutes ago

Credit The Real News

A recent New York Times article raised the idea that crime has continued to rise because police "Took a Knee" after the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. We read from a series of charging documents that show the flip-side of that argument, how arbitrary and often inexplicable arrests sowed chaos in the community and turned people's live upside down.

Tags: 
Truth and Reconciliation
WYPR Podcast
Podcast Central

Related Content

The Serial Killer Who Wasn't...and Then Was Part 2

By & Taya Graham & Sean Yoes & Stephen Janis Mar 14, 2019

In part two of our series on rumors of a serial killer preying upon women in Northwest Baltimore, we explore what happened when a rash of strangulations  in 2008 unearthed cases form the past, and a suspect.

The Serial Killer Who Wasn't ... and Then Was Pt.1 of 2

By Taya Graham & Sean Yoes & Stephen Janis Dec 5, 2018

The first in a two part series, we examine the controversy surrounding the fear that a serial killer was preying upon women in Northwest Baltimore.

Through the Lens: "Holy Crap, They Arrested My Editor"

By Taya Graham & Sean Yoes & Stephen Janis Oct 30, 2018

As we continue to explore how the media narrative informed policing in Baltimore in the past, we tell the story of the arrest of Baltimore Examiner editor Frank Keegan in 2007.

Through The Lens: An Early Video of Police Brings Harsh Consequences

By Stephen Janis & Sean Yoes & Taya Graham Oct 10, 2018

The 2006 video of police striking Glenn Curry while he was handcuffed was one of the first examples of how capturing arrests on camera would eventually change the conversation about law enforcement in Baltimore.  However for the man that made the tape there were steep consequences, fallout that continues to have repercussions today.

Chicago, North Lawndale, part 1: Tears Watering Flowers

By , & & Bashirah Mack 7 hours ago

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side in 1966, and he galvanized the neighborhood in a campaign against redlining and housing discrimination. Two years later, he was assassinated. In the wake of his death, riots erupted in North Lawndale. Local industries abandoned the neighborhood, population plummeted, unemployment ballooned, and today the area is still trying to rebuild from the ashes of ‘68.  In this episode, we meet elders who remember the turmoil of that era, and we hear from a younger generation that’s seeking to breathe new life into North Lawndale. 