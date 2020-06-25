 How Zora Neale Hurston Got Her Start As A Storyteller | WYPR
On The Record

How Zora Neale Hurston Got Her Start As A Storyteller

A photograph of Zora Neale Hurston, taken between 1935 and 1943.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Zora Neale Hurston was more than a novelist and bright voice of the Harlem Renaissance--she was also an anthropologist and folklorist. She made a name for herself in New York and the Caribbean--and also spent formative years in Baltimore.

David Taylor says Hurston was creative and brave; he wrote about her in Soul of a People, his chronicle of the Federal Writers’ Project during the Depression.

Then Anokwale Anansesemfo, president of the Griots’ Circle of Maryland, says Hurston’s spirit was formed in the African-American town in East Florida where her father was mayor.

David Taylor will speak to the Smithsonian Associates about "Creativity in Dark Times: Artists and Writers of the New Deal" on Tuesday, June 30, at 6:45 p.m. Information and registration here.

At Taylor's website, there's information about the documentary film Soul of a People: Writing America's Story, as well as the book he wrote about the Federal Writers' Project. You can also check out a short film funded by the Maryland Humanities Council, which recounts Zora Neale Hurston's formative years in Baltimore--Spark Media presents When Life Meets Art: Zora Neale Hurston in Maryland

