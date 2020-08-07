How Will Marylanders Vote Amid Pandemic?

Twelve weeks before an important national election, Maryland has only about half the normal number of elections judges and David Garreis thinks many of them may still decide the coronavirus makes working the polls Nov. 3 too risky. Garreis leads the ‘Maryland Association of Elections Officials,’ which wants to replace precinct voting with fewer, bigger voting centers--maybe at high schools--where people from anywhere in that county could vote. It would need the governor’s OK.

To register for a mail-in ballot, visit this link.