When boxes and papers and family heirlooms take over, it can be hard to find a path forward. For nearly two decades, social worker Elaine Birchall has been helping clients with compulsive hoarding disorder.

In her book, “Conquer the Clutter” Birchall identifies ways to help people recognize the consequences of hoarding and create a plan to reclaim their space. Original air date: February 27, 2020

Find help in Maryland here.