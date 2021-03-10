 How Might Increased Screen Time Affect Young Eyes? | WYPR

How Might Increased Screen Time Affect Young Eyes?

By & 7 minutes ago

Credit Lars Plougmann, At The Computer/Flickr Creative Commons

Kids stared at screens a lot before, but during the pandemic it’s estimated their screen hours, on average, have doubled:  Logging in to classrooms … hanging out with friends on Zoom ... in addition to video games and TV.  How does increased screen time affect young eyes?  Dr. Megan Collins, a pediatric ophthalmologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, talks about early-onset myopia, digital eye strain and ways to counteract excessive screen time.

Links: A Doozy of a Year, JAMA Opthalmology Study/Children at Home Confinement, Ways to Combat Digital Eye Strain.

The Lewis Museum Welcomes Terri Freeman

By & 23 hours ago
Provided

Reginald F. Lewis--a Baltimorean and a powerhouse in business and philanthropy during the 1980s and ‘90s--had a big wish for his hometown: he longed to support a museum devoted to African American culture. Years after his death the dream materialized as the ‘Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History and Culture.’ Terri Freeman is its new executive director. Today we hear about her priorities, her plans to engage audiences and her focus on broadening the Lewis’s reach beyond Baltimore: “It is going to be really important that as we move forward that we are really reflecting all of Maryland and all of the richness that is the African American community throughout the state and frankly throughout the region.” 

For upcoming programs visit this link, for the exhibition info, visit this link.

Love Letters to the Shore

By & Mar 8, 2021
"Love Letters to the Shore" video still

If you’ve traveled east across the Bay Bridge toward Maryland’s Eastern Shore, you might recognize the feeling: shoulders relax, blood pressure drops, a satisfying deep sigh … as Chesapeake waters stretch around you and Kent Island comes into view. Troy Lowman--writer, director and executive producer of the film ‘Love Letters to the Shore’--wants people who view his documentary to better understand the special place he calls home. He hopes to entice visitors, but the film itself is his own personal love letter: “Really what I did this for is, I did it to instill the pride in shore people to remind them that we’re lucky that we’re from there, and it’s always going to be a part of all of us.”

Links: Purchase a viewing copy here.

"We Used To Live At Night"

By Mar 5, 2021
J.M. Giordano

One of the social casualties of the pandemic is the loss of a vibrant nightlife. You can’t socially distance on a packed dance floor or in a crowded bar. Photographer J.M. Giordano poured his love and lament for Baltimore’s nightlife into his new book, We Used to Live at Night. It’s a dark, shadowy yet joyous look back on what used to be.