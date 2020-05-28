How To Make A Mini-Zine About Life During The Pandemic

Check the hashtag #quaranzine on social media and you'll see thousands of mini books — called zines — that people are making to document their lives in the pandemic.

Read the comic to find out how you can make one yourself — including how to fold your zine and what to write about. All you'll need is a sheet of paper, a pen, 30 minutes and a little creativity.

We'd love to see your final zines. Post them on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #quaranzine and #NPRLifeKIt. We'll be keeping our eye out for them!

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

For more Life Kit, subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

