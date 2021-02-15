 How The Black Butterfly Came To Be, And How To Heal It | WYPR
How The Black Butterfly Came To Be, And How To Heal It

In his book "The Black Butterfly," former community-health professor Lawrence Brown cites a century of policies and budgets he says sapped resources from Baltimore’s African American neighborhoods, forcibly uprooted Black families and triggered generations of trauma. He calls it apartheid, and contends it was planned and deliberately maintained.

Brown says undoing it will take deep changes like dismantling the Baltimore police department and ending toxic lead poisoning.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. Brown will discuss the book as part of Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Writers’ Live! Series.

