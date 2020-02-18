 How To Approach The End Of Life | WYPR
How To Approach The End Of Life

Is it physician-assisted suicide--or medical aid in dying? The idea of someone with a terminal diagnosis enlisting the help of a doctor to end their life comforts some, outrages others.

Dr. Janet Conway, an orthopedic surgeon, contends the bill before the General Assembly is hostile to what caring doctors should do. You can read her Baltimore Sun op-ed here. Dr. Conway is a member of Maryland Against Physician Suicide.

From radio interviewer Diane Rehm, the opposite view. In her new book, "When My Time Comes," she argues such laws let people plan for a good death, if they’ve talked it through with their family. A companion documentary is expected in 2021.

