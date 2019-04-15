 House Speaker Busch Returns to State House One Last Time | WYPR

House Speaker Busch Returns to State House One Last Time



House Speaker Michael Busch lies in repose beneath the State House dome. The House mace in front of his casket signals that the House of Delegates is in session.
Credit Rachel Baye

The late Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch arrived at the State House Monday for the last time. Busch died on April 7 at the age of 72.

A Maryland State Police honor guard escorted Busch to the State House, where the procession was greeted by a crowd of family, friends, staff and current and former elected officials from all levels of government.

Gov. Larry Hogan opened the ceremony, which also featured remarks by Sen. Ben Cardin, former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, and state delegates Maggie McIntosh, Dereck Davis and Adrienne Jones.

“Mike Busch dedicated the greater part of his life in service to our state, and he left Maryland a better place than when he found it,” Hogan said.

Busch was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1986. He became speaker in 2003 and was the longest-serving speaker in state history.

Busch will lie in repose under the State House dome, where the public may pay their respects Monday until 7 p.m. and Tuesday morning between 8 and 10. His funeral will be Tuesday at St. John Neumann Church on Bestgate Road in Annapolis.

Tags: 
Mike Busch
Michael Busch
WYPR News
State Politics
General Assembly
Maryland General Assembly 2019

