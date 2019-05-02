House Judiciary Panel Convenes, Then Adjourns — With No Attorney General

The House Judiciary Committee convened on Thursday with an empty witness chair after Attorney General William Barr made good on his threat not to appear for a hearing about special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and ranking Republican Doug Collins of Georgia each delivered fiery remarks and then Nadler adjourned the session in short order.

Democrats say Barr risks a citation for contempt of Congress in not agreeing to appear. Republicans decried what they called political theatrics by Democrats and lamented what they said was a lost opportunity to question Barr about alleged abuses of power by the FBI and Justice Department.

