Homegrown Terror: The Rise of Far-Right Militias In The US

Members of the Proud Boys, including the group's rifle-toting leader Enrique Tarrio, second from left, gesture on stage as they and other right-wing demonstrators rally in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 26, 2020. The FBI lists the Proud Boys as an extremist group.
Credit AP Photo/John Locher

Thirteen men with links to far-right militias have been charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Far-right militias have also been active in Virginia, Oregon, and Wisconsin. 

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have identified far-right and racially motivated paramilitary-style groups as among the most significant national security threats facing our country.  

What is feeding the rise of vigilantism? And how effective are our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies at combating the growing threat of far-right paramilitary violence?  

Guests:

Michael German is a former FBI special agent specializing in domestic terrorism, and a fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice's Liberty & National Security Program.

Rashawn Ray is a Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Executive Director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research at the University of MD College Park.

