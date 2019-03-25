 In the Hole: The Problem With Fentanyl Test Strips | WYPR

In the Hole: The Problem With Fentanyl Test Strips

By 1 hour ago

Outreach workers for POWER handing out kits of fentanyl test strips, condoms, and Narcan.
Credit Mary Rose Madden / wypr

State health officials expect that when the final numbers are accounted for, more than 2000 Marylanders will have died from opioid overdoses in 2018. And the number one opioid killer is fentanyl.

In the past two years, fentanyl-related fatal overdoses have doubled in Maryland, according to the state health department. 

Maryland Department of Health reports the number of fentanyl-related overdoses by year

Fentanyl looks just like heroin, but it’s cheaper - and deadlier. A typically lethal dose of heroin is 30 milligrams. A lethal dose of fentanyl is only two to three milligrams.

And it’s often mixed with heroin or cocaine. So, scientists and public health experts have begun distributing fentanyl test strips, thinking they’d help those with opioid addictions check their drugs and avoid the ones with the extremely lethal drug.

But they’re learning that’s not how it’s working out on the street.

On a frigid morning in early March, health workers had set up a card table with kits of the test strips, condoms and Narcan--all tools to reduce the risk of disease or overdose in the world of drug use –near a busy alley in Southwest Baltimore where drugs were being sold.

Roichelle Johnson, one of the health workers, had been in that alley. Or, as she put it, “in the hole.”

“They up there purchasing, doing what they do,” she said. “And we waiting for them to come out to give them a kit with the fentanyl strips."

Johnson works for POWER, part of Behavioral Health Systems of Baltimore, a non-profit connect to the city health department. She says she handed out more than a dozen kits that morning.

Takeya Brittingham checks a kit to make sure it has everything they can offer to promote safer drug use
Credit Mary Rose Madden / wypr

Darryl Burrell, who leads this outreach team, says dealers, like the ones up in the hole, give out free samples, called testers. And that’s where the problems lie.

“Once they give out the tester, you have a lot of overdoses happening,” he explained. “You might have 60 testers. It might have fentanyl in it. You might have 4 or 5 overdoses at that time.”

But many with opioid addictions want the drugs laced with fentanyl when they hear somebody overdosed on them, says Takeya Brittingham, Burrell’s partner at the card table.

"That’s what they chase,” she says. “They want it because somebody overdosed on it.  That means it’s good.” 

She and Burrell say they ask dealers for the drug by name, using the street slang, “fit.”

So, rather than serving as a deterrent, a positive fentanyl test strip becomes an enticement to many of the people addicted to opioids, they say. It shows their drugs will give them the highest high they can get.

But that’s not everybody, Burrell adds.

“Some people don’t want the fentanyl. I’m not saying they gonna throw it away. It’s hard for someone to throw drugs away because they addicted.”

For years, scientists and experts studied whether drug users would avoid drugs they knew were laced with fentanyl.

Unfortunately, say Burrell and Brittingham, the answer is no. But, says Burrell, users might change their behavior in another way.

“We seeing and hearing that people aren’t slamming it anymore,” he said. “If you shooting take it slow, don’t slam it.  You know – don’t shoot it all at once.”

That could at least reduce the risk of overdose a little bit.

Counselors call that “harm reduction.”  It’s meant to promote safer drug use, which, the theory goes, will keep those addicted alive and available to the options for recovery.

“I don’t know if just telling people to stop using drugs, they gonna stop using drugs,” Burrell says. “It don’t work like that.”

Experts say a person addicted to opioids who finds a successful path to recovery will have tried treatment numerous times.

One outreach worker – himself once addicted, said the road to recovery is a “continuous pursuit”. 

That’s why Burrell and his team are out here, trying to get their kits with the condoms, the narcan and the fentanyl test strips into the hands of as many people as they can.

“We trying to get the information out,” he says. “We give them the narcan and the strips – but we also give them information about recovery, too.”

Some walk out of the alley where drugs are being sold and brush past them. Others quickly cross the street, avoiding the card table. And some take the kits. They know they need it.

Darrell Burrell and Takeya Brittingham set up a card table with different ways to support those addicted to opioids.
Credit Mary Rose Madden / wypr

“We trying to offer them hope because there’s a lot of despair out here,” says Burrell.

Whether that hope translates to treatment is tomorrow's story. 

Tags: 
WYPR News
Opioid Epidemic
Opioids in Maryland
Maryland Department of Health
Fentanyl Test Strips
Drug Treatment

Related Content

In The Hole: Fentanyl Test Strips and Harm Reduction

By 3 hours ago
Mary Rose Madden / wypr

Public policy on drug use in America focused for years on punishing those addicted. But more recently it’s turned toward what public health experts call “harm reduction.”  By reducing harm from drug use, many experts and public health specialists say, you help an addicted person live another day, a day that may be the start on the path to treatment.

Family Takes on Opioid Fight in Baltimore County

By Feb 6, 2019
Daniel Carl Torsch Foundation

Dan Torsch’s older brother John remembers. It was about 17 years ago. 

 

“I can trace his addiction back to one 100 milligram morphine pill,” Torsch said.

 

They were teenagers, partying in Ocean City. Drinking, smoking weed, snorting cocaine. John offered his brother the morphine pill. The next morning John said he woke up with a hangover. 

 

“All I wanted to do was lay on the beach, maybe smoke a joint and eat some food,” Torsch said. “What do you think the very first thing Dan asked me when he woke up? ‘You got any more of those pills?’”

Olszewski Considers Opioid Czar to Deal With Baltimore County's High Death Rate

By Feb 5, 2019
AP Photo/Patrick Sison

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is considering appointing an Opioid Czar to be the point person as the county grapples with the second-highest rate of fatal opioid overdoses in Maryland. This comes as the county is being criticized for not doing enough to address a problem Olszewski says is ravaging parts of the county.

 

 

Opioid Reversals Remain Underreported, say Public Health Experts

By Dominique Maria Bonessi Sep 25, 2018
Dominique Maria Bonessi

 

Karen Holliday says she has something in common with Billie Holiday, Baltimore’s famous jazz singer who died in July 1959 from illness related to drug and alcohol abuse, beside the last name.

“Drugs have always been in this family of mine,” says Holliday. “I was the person who slept right there in the park across the street from the War Memorial. I was also a person that used there.”

MD Congressmen Split Over Opioids

By Matt Laslo Jul 10, 2018
Official Portraits

The House of Representatives took up more than seventy opioid related bills last month; some dealing with safely disposing of old pills, others trying to ensure the government has the best data on the crisis and still others seeking to prevent drugs from flowing in through the nation’s many points of entry, south and north.

And as you might expect, Democrats and Republicans, some locked in tight re-election contests, have been clamoring to get their bills voted on. So, does that mean it’s all just political theater?

Not according to Maryland’s lone Republican Congressman, Andy Harris.