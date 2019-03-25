In The Hole: Checking Drugs With Fentanyl Test Strips Might Not Deter Those Addicted

How do fentanyl test strips fit into the plan for harm reduction ?

Brandon Marshall, an epidemiologist out of Brown University, focuses on addiction and “harm reduction”. Harm reduction, along with crisis management and treatment services, are various aspects of providing support to people with a substance use disorder. By reducing harm, many experts and public health specialists believe, you’re helping the addicted person live another day – a day that may be the start on the path to treatment.

“Our definition of harm reduction has grown over time,” Marshall says. For years, those addicted to opioids might find a needle exchange center or van that delivered clean needles to I-V drug users. Clean needles were meant to reduce the risk of sharing needles – and reducing the spread of infectious diseases, like HIV.

Naloxone or Narcan, an antidote for an opioid overdose, is another type of harm reduction. If administered immediately, Narcan has high success rates. It’s commonly found in Maryland; you can get it at a pharmacy without a prescription. Law enforcement officers are encouraged to carry it and on any given day, you can find a training on how to use Narcan and walk away with the antidote, for free. “Naloxone or Narcan came on the scene in the early 2000s,” Marshall says, “but distribution has become more widespread as the opioid epidemic has spread.”

Marshall says advancing the tools for harm reduction in the United States had many problems. Harm reduction is not a punitive approach to drug addiction and for years, public policy focused on punishing those addicted. But now Fentanyl strips – a type of “drug-checking” – is the kind of harm reduction that “meets them where they are.” A biotech company in Canada, BTNX, created them. States like Rhode Island, California, and Vermont distribute them. Baltimore started distributing them several weeks ago– Brittany Fowler, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health, says by the end of the year, 66,000 fentanyl test strips will have been handed out throughout Maryland.

There have been two major studies on the strips: The Forecast Study, done out of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and one done out of BrownUniversity titled, "Use of rapid fentanyl test strips among young adults who use drugs".