Hogan: Outdoor Dining Will Reduce Crowds In Ocean City

Gov. Larry Hogan said he was concerned after seeing photos of crowds packing the Ocean City boardwalk over Memorial Day Weekend. But on Friday morning, he told NBC’s Today Show that lifting restrictions on outdoor dining, which is allowed beginning Friday at 5 p.m., will improve social distancing.

Hogan said people crowded the Ocean City boardwalk because they didn’t have anywhere else to go.

“We did not have any bars and restaurants open for outdoor dining, so a lot of people were just jammed in there walking on the boardwalk,” Hogan said. “With the some of the outdoor activity openings that we're doing, we're hoping to spread some of those folks out.”

He said he expects local officials will also be better about enforcing safety rules and reminding people to keep safe distances and wear masks.