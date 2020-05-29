 Hogan: Outdoor Dining Will Reduce Crowds In Ocean City | WYPR

Hogan: Outdoor Dining Will Reduce Crowds In Ocean City

By 37 minutes ago

Gov. Larry Hogan said he was concerned after seeing photos of crowds packing the Ocean City boardwalk over Memorial Day Weekend. But on Friday morning, he told NBC’s Today Show that lifting restrictions on outdoor dining, which is allowed beginning Friday at 5 p.m., will improve social distancing.

Hogan said people crowded the Ocean City boardwalk because they didn’t have anywhere else to go.

“We did not have any bars and restaurants open for outdoor dining, so a lot of people were just jammed in there walking on the boardwalk,” Hogan said. “With the some of the outdoor activity openings that we're doing, we're hoping to spread some of those folks out.”

He said he expects local officials will also be better about enforcing safety rules and reminding people to keep safe distances and wear masks.

Tags: 
ocean city
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
Larry Hogan
COVID-19
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR News
Restaurants

Hogan Eases Some COVID-19 Restrictions

By May 28, 2020
Joel McCord

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Maryland could move into the final stages of Phase 1of his Covid-19 recovery plan.

Under his new orders, restaurants and social organizations such as American Legions, VFWs and Elks Clubs would be able to open for outdoor dining as of 5 p,m, Friday, provided they follow strict health and safety guidelines.

The same goes for outdoor swimming pools, youth sports activities and day camps.

County Health Leaders: Variable COVID-19 Restrictions Leaves Residents Confused

By May 20, 2020
Emily Sullivan/WYPR

Stores in Baltimore City are closed. In Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, retail is open for curbside pickup and delivery. In Harford and Carroll counties, customers can actually go inside stores.

When Gov. Larry Hogan replaced his stay-at-home order with a “Safer at Home” advisory and lifted some other statewide restrictions last week, he said what’s considered safe will necessarily vary county by county. He pointed to Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, which together account for more than half of the state’s COVID-19 cases. He left it up to local officials to decide how to move forward into the first phase of his recovery plan. 

 

The result is a patchwork of rules that change as you cross county lines. Some county health officers told state lawmakers on Wednesday that the variation forces them into a defensive position as they explain their choices to confused residents. 

Hogan Plan To Ease Pandemic Restrictions Hits Some Snags

By , & May 14, 2020
CHARM TV


 Despite Gov. Larry Hogan’s move to ease pandemic-related restrictions beginning Friday, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young says the city cannot safely reopen due to a lack of testing and personal protective equipment.

 

Meanwhile, the county executives in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties said Thursday they would ease a few restrictions.

Hogan Lifts Stay-At-Home Order, But Baltimore Leaders Say Not Yet

By & May 14, 2020
Rachel Baye

Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order will lift Friday at 5 p.m., allowing some businesses to open. But many restrictions will remain in place, and the rules will vary county by county. 

Howard County Stores, Hair Salons Can Open At Half-Capacity Starting Friday

By May 26, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

Retailers, hair salons and barbers in Howard County can open at 50% capacity starting Friday morning, County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday. It marks a slight easing of the county’s current restrictions, which allow stores to offer curbside pickup and delivery and allow hair salons and barbershops to open by appointment in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new rules also permit religious institutions to hold outdoor services with up to 250 people, so long as they can sit or stand six feet apart from one other. The rules currently in place prohibit any services, indoor or outdoor, larger than 10 people.