Hogan: Maryland Won't Be 'Rushed' Into Reopening Schools

Maryland public schools will likely operate this fall with a hybrid of in-person and virtual classes. Gov. Larry Hogan told NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday that he expects a report this week from state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon.

Maryland won’t “be rushed into” reopening schools full-time this fall, Hogan said. “I think everybody would like to get our kids back to school as quickly as we can, but we also want to do it and make sure that our kids are going to be as safe as possible.”

In the wide-ranging interview on "Meet The Press," Hogan also hinted at a run for president in 2024. He said the Republican Party will need to become more inclusive after President Donald Trump is out of office, whether that occurs this coming January or four years after that.

“In Maryland, I'm in the bluest state in America,” Hogan said, contrasting himself with current Republican leadership in Washington. “I just was reelected overwhelmingly in 2018 by reaching out, by trying to find that middle ground where people can stand together and by avoiding divisive rhetoric.”

Hogan has said he did not vote for Trump in 2016, instead choosing to write in the name of his father, former Congressman Larry Hogan Sr. The governor told Todd that he is in the “same position” this time around.