Hogan Calls For His COVID Relief Bill In State Of The State

Gov. Larry Hogan focused on getting children back into classrooms and urged Marylanders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those were the top priorities at one of the most unusual state of state speeches ever Wednesday night

Thanks to the pandemic, there was no high noon entrance into a packed House of Delegates, no ceremony, no fancy introductions. It was just the governor alone at his podium, with a sign language interpreter cut into the picture, talking to a camera beginning at 7 p.m.

Hogan said his top priority was passing his RELIEF Act of 2021.

“Tonight, I am once again calling on the legislature to pass this bill and get it to my desk as soon as possible so that I can sign it into law, and so that it can take effect immediately,” he said.

The Senate gave initial approval yesterday to its version of the governor’s bill, a more than $1.2 billion COVID relief package.

Del. Eric Luedtke, the House majority leader, said Democrats would work with Hogan, but would point out his failings.

“We will keep pushing him to fix the bungled COVID vaccine rollout. Every Marylander that wants a vaccine, should get a vaccine,” he said.