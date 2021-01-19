Hogan Announces Spending Plan, Sans Total

Governor Larry Hogan said Tuesday he will send the General Assembly a spending plan for the next fiscal year that includes $1 billion in targeted tax cuts and record spending on education and other priorities.

But he wouldn’t say what his total budget request will be.

In an afternoon news conference, Hogan said his plan includes the RELIEF Act he announced last week. That’s $450 checks for low-income individuals and $750 for families, plus tax breaks.

He said the budget he’ll send to lawmakers Wednesday includes $7.5 billion in K-12 education funding, the beginning of a $3.6 billion school construction program and $14 million in energy efficiency programs.

But asked for the bottom-line general fund total, he demurred.

“You're gonna find out tomorrow when we submit the budget,” he said, explaining that the total figure “wasn't part of my presentation.

“I gave you a lot of stuff,” he told reporters. “You know, tomorrow. Tomorrow you get to see.”