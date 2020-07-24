 The History and Future of Youth Protest | WYPR
The History and Future of Youth Protest

A 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March by police in her Louisville apartment, was painted in a park in Annapolis. The mural was created in partnership with the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now.
Credit Banneker-Douglass Museum

From gun control to climate change to racial justice, young people are taking action to change the world - organizing marches and rallies, social media campaigns, lobbying lawmakers. What can young people learn from leaders from the past? How can storytelling play a role? Ahead of the Banneker-Douglass Museum's virtual conference for young people, we speak to David Fakunle, chair of the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Learn more and register for the Third Annual Youth C0nference - July 31 from 10-2 pm - here

Related Content

Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History

By & Jul 17, 2020

The many awards and enormous audiences for ‘Hamilton - An American Musical’ have catapulted the show into Broadway history. But what about the American history portrayed on stage … How accurate is that? This month, as TV audiences can view the spectacle at home, we ask University of Maryland historian and Hamilton fan Richard Bell what the creators got right, and what misses the mark. He sees the show as a living, breathing document that can read differently over time, but enthusiastically gives it a passing grade.

You can see Bell's presentation ‘Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History’ this month through Smithsonian Associates Streaming series on July 21 and through the Montgomery County Public Library on July 28. For information about Bell's books and other educational events, visit this link.

Making Order From Chaos

By & Jul 14, 2020
Indiebound/author

Before Jaclyn Paul learned to manage her ADHD, her life was a turmoil of missed appointments, clutter, lost bills, late fees, stalled goals and unfinished projects. She struggled to create a social life and a peaceful home for her husband and son. In short, she was in pain. Getting organized was her way out of that pain.

Stories from the Stoop: Tiffany

By Jul 17, 2020
Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Tiffany about the importance of standing up for what you believe in. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.