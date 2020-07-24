The History and Future of Youth Protest

From gun control to climate change to racial justice, young people are taking action to change the world - organizing marches and rallies, social media campaigns, lobbying lawmakers. What can young people learn from leaders from the past? How can storytelling play a role? Ahead of the Banneker-Douglass Museum's virtual conference for young people, we speak to David Fakunle, chair of the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Learn more and register for the Third Annual Youth C0nference - July 31 from 10-2 pm - here.