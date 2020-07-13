A Historical View Of The Fight For Black Freedom

The fight for Black civil rights started long before the 1960s. That’s a central theme in ‘The Black Freedom Struggle,’ a free webinar hosted tomorrow by the Maryland Historical Society. It focuses on the free Black Maryland experience from before the Civil War to the early Twentieth Century. We hear from presenter Christopher Bonner, associate professor of history at the University of Maryland. He describes how Black communities organized and mobilized ... to push back against the gauntlet of laws and restrictions laid down by white lawmakers.

For information about the MDHS webinar, visit this link.

For information about Bonner's book, "Remaking the Republic: Black Politics and the Creation of American Citizenship," visit this link.