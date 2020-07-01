Historic Conversion Work In West Baltimore Near Completion (BBJ Story)

On their latest project in West Baltimore’s historic Auchentoroly Terrace, Dan Midvidy and his team are all about the details. Look to the soon-to-be-installed front wraparound porch, made of African Mahogany from Baltimore woodcrafter Thomas Brown Woodwright.

Or, there's the recently restored facade of the century-old Victorian mansion, where Midvidy says “every brick has been repointed.” Now, after years of work and planning by its developer, the restored building at 3400 Auchentoroly Terrace is almost ready to welcome its first renters. Midvidy, founder and president of Franklin Square-based Meadow Development Group, has led a project converting the long-vacant manor into 16 energy-efficient apartments melding the new — stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient insulation, porcelain tiling — with historic accents like bay windows and hand-done millwork. Midvidy said the first five units, a pair each of one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as a three-bedroom, should begin leasing out in September with rent starting at $1,200. The apartments are expected to bring new life to a former eyesore on a prominent corner fronting the main entrance to Druid Hill Park, right near the Rawlings Conservatory.

