Heavy Metal Baby Foods

It’s been one year since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Maryland. Despite the risks, child care providers have remained open and caring for children as long as their government, their health, and their bank accounts would allow it. Some child care providers in Maryland have died from COVID in service to our children. Others got sick or risked illness to make sure parents could go to work. Most risked their livelihoods at great personal expense because they believed the maxim “we are all in this together.” Now they need help.