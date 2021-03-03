 Heavy Metal Baby Foods | WYPR
The First Five Years

Heavy Metal Baby Foods

By Doug Lent 1 hour ago

(Photo by iStock/Jasonfang) 

Heavy metal is awesome. But not when it’s in your baby’s food. U.S. Congressional investigators found “dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals” in certain baby foods. With a little planning you can avoid these toxins from getting into your baby's diet.

The First Five Years
WYPR Features

