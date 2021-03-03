Heavy Metal Baby Foods

Heavy metal is awesome. But not when it’s in your baby’s food. U.S. Congressional investigators found “dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals” in certain baby foods. With a little planning you can avoid these toxins from getting into your baby's diet.
It’s been one year since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Maryland. Despite the risks, child care providers have remained open and caring for children as long as their government, their health, and their bank accounts would allow it. Some child care providers in Maryland have died from COVID in service to our children. Others got sick or risked illness to make sure parents could go to work. Most risked their livelihoods at great personal expense because they believed the maxim “we are all in this together.” Now they need help.
Being bilingual connects one to their culture and family of origin. It opens up a world of travel and exploration. It also opens up a wealth of employment opportunities that single language speakers don’t have access to. Whenever possible, teaching our children more than one language makes their world richer and unites the larger world just a little bit more than it was before.
2020 is finally almost over. We can make 2021 the year put in place better supports for parents, children, and child care providers so the next time disaster strikes they will have the help needed to thrive.