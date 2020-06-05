Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: We Are Inevitably Going To See A Rise In Infections

It’s the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen. Dr. Wen is an Emergency Room physician and the former Health Commissioner of Baltimore City.

She’s a visiting professor of health policy and management at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, a distinguished fellow at the Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity and a contributing columnist for The Washington Post.

Yesterday, Dr. Wen testified before the Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis about the continuing problem of racial and ethnic disparities when it comes to illness and fatalities due to Covid-19. Today, she’s kind enough to join us on Midday.