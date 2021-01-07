 Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen On Vaccines And Viral Variants | WYPR
Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen On Vaccines And Viral Variants

Dr. Leana Wen teaches at George Washington University School of Public Health
Today, another edition of the Midday Healthwatch, our monthly conversation with Dr. Leana WenShe is an emergency physician and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner who teaches at the George Washington University School of Public Health. She’s also a columnist for The Washington Post and a medical analyst for CNN.  Dr. Wen joins Tom today to discuss the continuing COVID-19 catastrophe, the growing concerns over the pace and efficiency of the COVID-19 vaccination program, and what we know about the two new strains of  the COVID virus that have been infecting people in Europe and here in the United States. 

