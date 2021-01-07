Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen On Vaccines And Viral Variants

Today, another edition of the Midday Healthwatch, our monthly conversation with Dr. Leana Wen. She is an emergency physician and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner who teaches at the George Washington University School of Public Health. She’s also a columnist for The Washington Post and a medical analyst for CNN. Dr. Wen joins Tom today to discuss the continuing COVID-19 catastrophe, the growing concerns over the pace and efficiency of the COVID-19 vaccination program, and what we know about the two new strains of the COVID virus that have been infecting people in Europe and here in the United States.

And as always, we welcome your questions and comments.

Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Skype.