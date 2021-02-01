Healthwatch, With Dr. Leana Wen: Vaccine Rollout Issues, New Viral Variants

It’s the Midday Healthwatch, another of our occasional conversations with Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner. Dr. Wen teaches at the George Washington University School of Public Health. She’s also a columnist for the Washington Post and a medical analyst for CNN.

Today, we discuss progress in the accelerating but still problematic COVID vaccine rollouts. The Maryland Health Department announced this morning that they have distributed all of the doses of coronavirus vaccines that they have, that 78% of those doses have been administered, and that more than 544,000 people have received at least the first dose of a two-dose regimen. On Friday night, the Baltimore City Health Department said they had identified a problem with their scheduling software and that a few hundred people who had received appointments would need to have those appointments cancelled and re-scheduled.

Also, on Friday, Johnson and Johnson became the latest drug company to announce promising results in clinical trials for a COVID 19 vaccine. The Biden Administration has promised lots more doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and help for states and local jurisdictions to ramp up vaccine distribution.

Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom on Skype...and addresses your questions and comments during the show. Call us: 410.662.8780, email: midday@wypr.org, or Tweet @MiddayWYPR or @TomHallWYPR.