Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: Staying Safe As Coronavirus Cases Spike in 29 States

It’s the Midday Healthwatch, with Dr. Leana Wen.

29 states around the country are seeing a spike in the number of new cases of COVID 19. The CDC has revised its risk assessment for the disease to reflect the fact that more young people are being infected. Are the numbers headed in the wrong direction because the US is re-opening too soon?

Dr. Leana Wen is a visiting professor of health policy and management at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, a distinguished fellow at the Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity and a contributing columnist for The Washington Post. She is the former Health Commissioner of Baltimore City.