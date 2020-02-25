Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: Medicare For All And Coronavirus

It’s the Midday Healthwatch, with Dr. Leana Wen.

Today, we’re focusing on the politicization of healthcare on the campaign trail, and on the coronavirus, which has now spread to more than 30 countries.

Dr. Wen was Baltimore City Health Commissioner from 2015 to 2018 and then chief executive of Planned Parenthood. She is now a visiting professor of health policy and management at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. She’s also a distinguished fellow at the Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity at GW. She joined Tom in Studio A.