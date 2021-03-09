 Health Comm. Dr. Dzirasa On Baltimore's COVID-Vaccine Program | WYPR
Dr. Letitia Dzirasa is the Baltimore City Health Commissioner.
Credit Baltimore City Health Dept

Tom's first guest today is Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department.  As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, a new Goucher poll indicates that statewide, African Americans are trying to get vaccinated at rates that are just a few points lower than White Maryland residents.  The poll findings contradict those who contend that the inequity in vaccination rates between communities of color and White communities is driven by reluctance or hesitancy as much as by a lack of access to vaccines.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has the latest on the city's efforts to ensure equitable access to the growing supply of COVID-19 vaccines.  She  joins us on Zoom.

