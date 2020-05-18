Health Care Aide Charged After Refusing Order To Self-Isolate, Elderly Patient Dies

The next day she returned to the home where part of her role was "servicing an elderly and sick female patient," the complaint reads.

"Over the next few days," the complaint continues, "defendant's patient contracted the COVID-19 virus and became hospitalized, ultimately succumbing to the virus and dying. Additionally, 4 other victims who live with the deceased victims became ill."

The complaint goes on to suggest Brito-Fernandez understood the risks she was taking by continuing to work. She was given literature, in both English and Spanish, according to the complaint, though she did not read either.

She reportedly told detectives "that she understood that COVID-19 was a serious illness, and that the elderly are at an increased risk of severe illness" including her patient.

It is unclear if Brito-Fernandez tested positive for the coronavirus. And the Camden County Prosecutor's offices would not confirm her status, citing privacy laws.

The New Jersey authorities states Brito-Fernandez "went to work on April 17 as usual and did not wear a face mask or any other personal protective equipment."

The statement adds she can be seen on in-home surveillance video, feeding her elderly patient, as well as giving her a sponge bath and taking vital signs.

Brito-Fernandez has not been arrested and no court date has been set, officials say.

Next steps are a pre-indictment conference, and if no resolution is reached, prosecutors will present evidence to a grand jury.

Overall, the spread of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on New Jersey. As of Monday afternoon, the state's health department reports more than 148,000 confirmed cases and in excess of 10,000 deaths.

Read the complaint here:

