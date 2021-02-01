 The Healing Youth Alliance Wants You To Know | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Healing Youth Alliance Wants You To Know

By & 1 hour ago

Credit Provided HYA

The Healing Youth Alliance is an ambitious project that trains Baltimore City teens about mental wellness and how to talk to professionals about what it’s like to be in young people’s shoes. The ultimate goal is a better path to healing for them, and their peers. Founder and director Professor Kyla Liggett-Creel and faculty member Nia Jones, from the Black Mental Health Alliance, explain how it works. Then Taylor Clinton, a teen ambassador in the program, describes why African American youth--in particular--need a program like this, and why it’s important.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Healing Youth Alliance

Related Content

Bringing The Doctor’s Office To The Barber Shop; An LGBTQ Crisis Hotline Forms In Baltimore

By & Jan 27, 2021
OSI Baltimore

We meet two Open Society Institute fellows working to make Baltimore healthier and safer in 2021.

Troy Staton is leveraging the trust between barbers and clients, and creating a network of hair salons that will bring health care screenings and other resources to their neighborhoods.

And attorney E.V. Yost is recruiting LGBTQ volunteers to staff a hotline and mobile team to respond when members of the queer community experience a crisis. Find this project on Twitter at @qcru_baltimore.

Youth Activists Take Charge

By & Jan 15, 2021
Mark Gunnery

Racial injustices ignited a wave of protests that swept the globe last year and inspired a generation of young people with a lot to say about what they want to make right with the world.

Building Our Nation's Daughters; The Beautiful Baltimore Project

By & Dec 30, 2020
OSI Baltimore

Each year Open Society Institute-Baltimore awards grants to highly motivated community leaders. We hear from two recipients about their work.