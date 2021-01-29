To Heal A City: Trauma-Informed Care Launches In Baltimore

When the Baltimore City Council passed the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act last February, it made attention to the trauma of violence not just an aspiration, but a matter of law in Baltimore City.

Next week, the city will hold the 2nd annual Healing City Summit, and members of the Baltimore City Council and Mayor Brandon Scott’s cabinet will be the first to receive trauma training from the City Health Department, in the hope that the work they do will be informed by their understanding of the effects of trauma on the people they serve.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen, the sponsor of the legislation, and Tisha Edwards, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success join Tom to explain the new law and how it will be implemented.

Councilman Zeke Cohen and Tisha Edwards come to us on Zoom.

