The many awards and enormous audiences for ‘Hamilton - An American Musical’ have catapulted the show into Broadway history. But what about the American history portrayed on stage … How accurate is that? This month, as TV audiences can view the spectacle at home, we ask University of Maryland historian and Hamilton fan Richard Bell what the creators got right, and what misses the mark. He sees the show as a living, breathing document that can read differently over time, but enthusiastically gives it a passing grade.

You can see Bell's presentation ‘Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History’ this month through Smithsonian Associates Streaming series on July 21 and through the Montgomery County Public Library on July 28. For information about Bell's books and other educational events, visit this link.