Growler Closes Rotunda Store (BBJ Story)

Growler USA, the craft beer bar chain with more than 100 beverages on tap, has closed for good at the Rotunda development in Hampden. The mixed-use center’s retail leasing agent, Alli Oliver, confirmed the closure Tuesday.

She said the Rotunda is looking for a “great replacement” to fill the 2,500-square-foot spacebetween MOD Pizza and the CinéBistro movie theater. The Baltimore bar was GrowlerUSA’s only Maryland franchise. The Centennial, Colorado-based specialty chain has 20 other locations throughout the United States and two in the works, according to its website. It focuses on partnering with growing craft breweries that are lookingfor a new outlet to serve their products.

