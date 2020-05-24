Grilling - Rebroadcast 2020-05-24

This week Tony and Chef Cindy catch up with a local farmer and restaurateur to hear how they are doing and what they are up to at this stage in the pandemic. Ian Seletsky of Richfield Farm in Manchester, MD and Irena Stein of Alma Cocina Latina in Canton give us an update.
On this live episode, more of your dispatches from cooking during quarantine. Tony and Chef Cindy hear from you on everything from the status of Farmer's Markets, to how to poach an egg, and what to do with an abundance of canned sardines.