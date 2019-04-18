Grey Seal Research

Credit Activities conducted pursuant to NMFS MMPA Permit No. 21719
National Aquarium staff are involved in a wide range of research studies, and this winter, members of National Aquarium Animal Rescue helped gather data for a multiyear study of grey seals in Massachusetts that has an interesting tie to human health.
