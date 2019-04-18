 Grey Seal Research | WYPR
Related Program: 
A Blue View

Grey Seal Research

By 1 hour ago

Grey Seal Pup
Credit Activities conducted pursuant to NMFS MMPA Permit No. 21719

National Aquarium staff are involved in a wide range of research studies, and this winter, members of National Aquarium Animal Rescue helped gather data for a multiyear study of grey seals in Massachusetts that has an interesting tie to human health.

Tags: 
A Blue View
WYPR Features
Grey Seal

Related Content

Mid-Atlantic Whales

By Apr 9, 2019
Seb c'est bien / Shutterstock.com

Whales in Mid-Atlantic Waters: Thought rarely seen, several species of whales regularly make their way through Mid-Atlantic waters and, in some cases, they could use some thoughtful help from humans! Listen in to learn more.

Seal Rescue in Maryland

By Mar 26, 2019
The National Aquarium

Bundling up for a wintry walk on the beach? Keep an eye out for resting seals! Hear more from our Animal Rescue team.  

Clean Water Act

By Mar 12, 2019
The National Aquarium

Protecting the Clean Water Act – The legislation that protects our waterways – and our drinking water – is under attack. Find out what you can do to help.