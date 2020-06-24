The Greatness Of Valpolicella

One of Al's favorite wines, Valpolicella may be built on the light side, but it is packed with flavor and "la dolce vita" character.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
La Giaretta Valpoliclla Ripasso Classico Superiore '17 **1/2 $$
A spice bomb, loaded with vibrant flavors, smooth and light, café wine.
Tenuta Santantonio Monti Garbi Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '17 **1/2 $$
Smooth and mellow with deep berry notes, perfect for pizza night.
Secondo Marco Ripasso Della Valpolicella '14 *** $$
Very impressive, deep, flavorful, complex, already aged, superb.
