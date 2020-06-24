 The Greatness Of Valpolicella | WYPR
The Greatness Of Valpolicella

Tenuta Santantonio Monti Garbi Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso

One of Al's favorite wines, Valpolicella may be built on the light side, but it is packed with flavor and "la dolce vita" character.

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

 

 

La Giaretta Valpoliclla Ripasso Classico Superiore '17 **1/2  $$

A spice bomb, loaded with vibrant flavors, smooth and light, café wine.

 

Tenuta Santantonio Monti Garbi Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso '17 **1/2 $$

Smooth and mellow with deep berry notes, perfect for pizza night.

 

Secondo Marco Ripasso Della Valpolicella '14 *** $$

Very impressive, deep, flavorful, complex, already aged, superb.

 

