The Great Railroad Strike of 1877, part one

Interior of a railroad passenger car, circa 1878.
Credit Image from page 646 of "Industrial history of the United States / Harold B. Lee Library/Flickr/Creative Commons

In July, 1877, the overworked and underpaid railroad men of the B&O went on strike. The strike began in Western Maryland, and rolled east, picking up steam as it headed toward Baltimore.

