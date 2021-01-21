 Governor Tells Schools To Offer In-Person Classes By March | WYPR

Governor Tells Schools To Offer In-Person Classes By March

Gov. Larry Hogan, at a press conference Thursday, tells schools to bring students back to their classrooms by March.
Credit YouTube

Gov. Larry Hogan is ordering local school systems to give all students the option to return in-person to their classrooms by March 1.

Keeping students out of school is costing them an estimated five to nine months of learning loss, Hogan said at a press conference Thursday, and the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at schools is low.

“There is no public health reason for school boards to be keeping students out of schools, none,” Hogan said. “The science is clear, and nearly everyone wants to get our kids back into school.”

Hogan warned that any schools that fail to bring students back by March could face severe consequences. He cited Chicago, which has threatened to withhold pay from teachers who refuse to teach in-person. Ohio is withholding vaccines from teachers who do not go back, he said, and South Carolina is threatening teaching licenses.

 

“We do not want to have to take such actions here in Maryland,” Hogan said. “But if school systems do not immediately begin a good-faith effort to return to the classrooms, we will explore every legal avenue at our disposal.”

 

Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary for public health services at the Maryland Department of Health, highlighted some of the science behind the governor’s assertions that returning to classrooms is safe. 

 

Transmission of COVID-19 in schools “is relatively uncommon when there is effective implementation of the mitigation strategies, including distancing, use of masks and cleaning,” Chan said.

 

However, many Maryland public schools are not closely adhering to the health department’s guidance, said Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, the union that represents teachers.

 

“We're asking systems to follow the guidance that the health department here in Maryland and the CDC have put in place — masks, so much disinfecting that takes place, social distancing, Plexiglas around bus drivers and our front office secretaries,” Bost said. 

 

Bost said schools also need additional staff to support in-person learning for some students while others continue learning remotely. 

 

And Bost took issue with Chan’s assertion that, given the limited number of vaccines available at the moment, the number of teachers and other school staff who have received COVID-19 vaccines should not factor into districts’ reopening decisions.

 

“We've been educating our members and educators across the state about why it's important to be vaccinated, and you know, what the research is showing,” Bost said. “And now to turn around and say, ‘Oh, you really don't need that,’ — that's not true.”

 

Bost said many of her union’s 75,000 members have been eagerly vying for the vaccine, but those in larger districts with more healthcare facilities are struggling as they compete with healthcare and other essential workers.

 

Baltimore Teachers Union spokesman Corey Gaber echoed Bost’s concerns.

 

“Our facilities have not completed their ventilation upgrades and our staff have not been vaccinated,” Gaber said in a statement. “If the Governor is serious about solving the inequities exacerbated by the pandemic and getting students back into school buildings, he can focus on accelerating the vaccine rollout and getting City Schools the resources they need to create healthy learning environments."

Distance Learning in COVID
Remote Learning
Virtual Learning
Baltimore City Public Schools virtual learning
COVID-19
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Baltimore City Schools Reopening
maryland state education association
Governor Larry Hogan
Gov. Larry Hogan
Larry Hogan
Jinlene Chan
Baltimore Teachers Union
WYPR News
State Politics
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
covid-19 vaccine

How's That "Distance Learning" Going In The City? School Leaders Log On To Field Questions

By Apr 17, 2020
Mary Rose Madden / WYPR

Four hundred viewers logged on Thursday night to hear Baltimore City Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonja Santelises and her leadership team answer questions about the city’s distance learning during the COVID-19 crisis.

Baltimore County Public Schools Hit By Ransomware Attack

By Nov 25, 2020
Baltimore County Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools have been hit by a ransomware attack, county officials announced Wednesday morning. The attack, which shut down the system’s network information systems, forced school administrators to cancel classes for 115,000 students the day before Thanksgiving break.

Officials said it’s unclear when classes may resume. School officials are working with investigators from the county, the state and the FBI.

Hogan Says Maryland Public Schools Should Begin In-Person Learning

By Aug 28, 2020
SCREENSHOT VIA GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN FACEBOOK PAGE

Gov. Larry Hogan announced yesterday that all of Maryland’s public schools should plan for in-person learning this fall. The announcement comes just days before the start of the school year. 

“It is absolutely critical that we begin the process of getting our children safely and gradually back into the classrooms,” Hogan said at a late afternoon press conference. 

Safely Returning Students To Classrooms Will Cost Millions, School Leaders Say

By Oct 21, 2020
Misskprimary / Flickr


As Maryland school system leaders grapple with how to safely resume in-person learning, one thing is clear:  It will be very expensive. Four superintendents told a state Senate committee Wednesday that they need millions from the state to make it work. 

Baltimore City Parents And Teachers Have Reopening Questions For School Administrators

By Oct 16, 2020
Baltimore City Public Schools' Facebook page


 Baltimore City schools administrators released Wednesday a plan to bring back a group of students that includes the district’s most vulnerable to 25 schools starting in November. In a town hall Thursday night, parents and teachers raised many questions and concerns to those  administrators.

“Why do families have a choice [to return to the classroom] but teachers and staff don't?” asked one commenter on a Facebook livestream. “If my child decides to continue to do virtual learning, will they have the same teacher?” asked another.

Baltimore Schools Will Bring Most Vulnerable Students Back Into Classroom, Starting November

By Oct 14, 2020
misskprimary/Flickr


  Baltimore City schools will bring some of its most vulnerable students back into the classroom next month, the district announced Wednesday.

Students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special education, English learners and those experiencing homelessness, as well as those who have missed at least 20% of online classes, will be able to receive in-person schooling in the district’s second quarter, which starts Nov. 12.

Baltimore City Schools See $21 Million Shortfall As Pandemic Expenses Total $131 Million

By Oct 14, 2020
Lowell Larson via Flickr

The Baltimore City school board stared down a $21 million shortfall Tuesday night brought on by pandemic spending, as its CEO decides how to handle the rest of the fall term.

Like school systems throughout the nation, the city schools racked up costs to keep online instruction afloat and support students and families as classes went online in the spring and stayed there this fall. All in all, the district spent $131 million on initial pandemic-related expenses.