 Governor May Have Broad Power To Change Election Format | WYPR
Related Program: 
Elections

Governor May Have Broad Power To Change Election Format

By 4 minutes ago

Baltimore voters wait in line to cast their ballot during Maryland's Primary Election in June.
Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

The State Board of Elections plans to begin mailing all voters applications for absentee ballots on Aug. 24, State Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said Tuesday in a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan.

 

Although the state is encouraging all voters to submit their ballots by mail, Hogan has said state law requires every polling place to be open on Election Day this November. But legal experts say the state of emergency Hogan declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic could give the governor broad power to change how and when people vote.

 

The call to open every precinct's polling location has created challenges for local election officials across the state who are struggling to recruit enough election judges to staff the polls.

 

The Baltimore City Board of Elections has recruited about 400 election judges but needs about 2,500 more to staff the city’s 296 precincts, said Election Director Armstead Jones. 

 

Without more judges, he estimated he could staff roughly a third of the precincts.

 

“To help with the judge situation, if there are three precincts in a school or building now, what we're going to do is just consolidate those, bring them together as one,” Jones said.

 

The city is missing more than judges. Some of the buildings that normally host polling places, such as churches, have said they cannot this year because of the pandemic, Jones said.

 

Local election officials across the state, as well as advocates and politicians, have said mailing ballots, rather than applications, would save time and money and prevent confusion among voters.

 

Jones said he lacks the manpower to process the ballot applications being mailed to every voter.

 

“We will be definitely overwhelmed with these applications and then processing everything else that we do and preparing for an election,” Jones said. “It’s like running two elections at one time.”

 

In her letter to Hogan on Tuesday, Lamone said the State Board of Elections is looking for a data center to help local elections officials process applications. 

 

“Since neither SBE nor the local boards of elections have the capacity to process the significant number of forms we expect to receive, we need another resource to help with this effort or voters will not receive their mail-in ballots in time to vote and return them,” Lamone wrote.

 

Some advocates have also called for vote centers where anyone in the jurisdiction can cast a ballot instead of precinct-specific polling places — enough locations to keep the lines short on Election Day but not so many that local officials can’t staff them.

 

But Hogan has said it’s not up to him.

 

“We're following the advice of health experts and existing state law, which was authored by the General Assembly, which requires voting on Election Day, and which requires the polls to be open, which requires early voting,” Hogan said at a press conference two weeks ago.

 

Last week, Hogan doubled down, saying the format of the election is up to the State Board of Elections.

 

“I have almost no role whatsoever in the election process,” Hogan said. “State law requires that they hold an election and that they open every precinct on election day, that they have eight days of early voting.”

 

In a letter to Lamone on Monday, Hogan said state law gives local election boards the power to consolidate some precincts.

 

“However, merging two polling places into one is very different than closing 90% of all of the polling places in a county,” Hogan wrote. “Local leaders have suggested massive closures of polling places, particularly in some of our minority communities. This would likely result in voter suppression and disenfranchisement on a significant scale, disparately impacting Marylanders of color.”

 

Hogan could have more power than he’s letting on. State law appears to give the governor the authority to postpone the election, change voting locations, or change “voting systems” during a state of emergency, such as the one Hogan declared in response to the pandemic, said Andy Levy, a partner at the Baltimore law firm Brown Goldstein Levy.

 

Levy said he is surprised that Hogan appears to be downplaying his authority.

 

“Governors are not known for having, you know, modest interpretations of their executive authority under normal circumstances, under non-emergency circumstances,” Levy said. “Here we have a declared state of emergency and a statute in the election code that specifically gives the governor the power to do quite a lot of things.”

 

Levy gave the caveat that it’s hard to know how much power the statute gives the governor until someone challenges it in court and a judge makes a ruling. And there has never been a situation quite like this one.

 

“My 93-year-old mother remarked to me not long ago, without intending any sense of irony, she said, ‘Wow, I've never lived through anything like this,’” Levy said. “This is a woman who lived through the Depression and World War II, and still this was not within her experience.”

Tags: 
2020 elections
Baltimore City Elections
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
Linda Lamone
state board of elections
State Politics
COVID-19
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR News
Larry Hogan
Maryland Elections
Maryland 2020 Elections

Related Content

Baltimore County Elections Chief Fears "Worst" Election In Decades

By Jul 21, 2020
The Associated Press

The scramble is on statewide to find enough polling places and election judges for November.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Larry Hogan directed the Maryland Board of Elections to have every polling place in Maryland open for early voting and on Election Day.

Baltimore County Board of Elections Director Katie Brown said this is going to be the most difficult election to pull off in her three decade career.

 

Hogan Responds To Critics On COVID-19 Rise And Election Plans

By & Jul 23, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

Gov. Larry Hogan used a wide-ranging press conference Wednesday to respond to a barrage of criticism from local leaders about rising COVID-19 case numbers and the state’s plan for the upcoming election. WYPR’s Rachel Baye walks through what he said with Matt Tacka.

In-Person Voting Is An 'Unnecessary Suicide Mission,' Says One Longtime Election Judge

By Jul 29, 2020
AP PHOTO/BRIAN WITTE

Rebecca Wilson has been an election judge since 2004 -– but this November, you won’t find her assisting voters at the polls.  

“I consider serving in the polling place to be my patriotic duty, and I love doing it, but I will not volunteer for an unnecessary suicide mission,” Prince George's County’s chief election judge said.

Tough Job For Poll Workers In November

By Jul 31, 2020
The Associated Press

Baltimore County election officials fear they will find themselves having to play face mask police at the county’s polling places this November.

That’s only one of the headaches that likely lie ahead for the people who run our elections, the officials say.