Governor Hogan Announces Plans To Speed Up Vaccine Rollout

By 14 hours ago

Gov. Larry Hogan announces changes to the state's vaccination plans at a press conference Thursday.
Credit YouTube

Maryland officials plan to accelerate the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, making 1.5 million residents eligible for the vaccine by the end of the month.

Marylanders age 75 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, as will K-12 teachers, other education and childcare workers, and all residents in assisted or independent living facilities or group homes. 

 

On Jan. 25, Marylanders age 65 and older will become eligible for the vaccine, as well as workers in public transit, grocery stores, agricultural production and manufacturing. 

 

At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said getting vaccines to everyone eligible will require three million doses — or two doses for roughly 1.5 million people. So far, the state has received approximately 547,000 doses.

 

“I know that many Marylanders will be pleased to hear that we are able to accelerate our timeline, and that we will be opening up more eligibility much sooner than expected, but I want to strongly caution that this will continue to be a long process,” Hogan said. “This is going to take a long time, a great deal of patience, and a lot more vaccines.”

 

Vaccines are available by appointment only. A new state website will list places to get the vaccine at covidvax.maryland.gov.

