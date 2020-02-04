"Going Toe-to-Toe With Murder:" Baltimore's Next Ceasefire Weekend Feb. 7-9

Tom is joined in the studio by Erricka Bridgeford, co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365. Since August 2017, her grass-roots group has organized hundreds of events to bring people together to reduce lethal violence in Baltimore. It is calling for another Ceasefire this coming weekend, from Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 9, during which it encourages community actions aimed at “promoting peacefulness and celebrating life.”

A big part of Bridgeford's work is standing in witness and comforting both victims and perpetrators of violence, as well as their families and friends.

Every week here on Midday we also make it a point to remember those who were killed, and their families and friends in their hour of grief.

We get their names from Ellen Worthing, who compiles a list of Baltimore homicide victims. We also consult the Baltimore Sun’s list of homicides, and victim identifications posted on the Baltimore Police Department’s Facebook page.

So far this year, 28 people in Baltimore have lost their lives to violence.

Four people were killed last week. They are:

Malik Samuels, age 42.

Everette Williams, age 34.

Jerrod Crim, age 32, and

Richard Walker, age 58.

This conversation was livestreamed on WYPR's Facebook page. You can watch the video here.