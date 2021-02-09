 Global Vaccination Rollout: Failing Grade | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Global Vaccination Rollout: Failing Grade

By & 24 minutes ago

Credit Marco Verch/Flickr Creative Commons

The whole world has been waiting for Covid-19 vaccines. Now that some are available, where are the doses going? Bioethicist Ruth Faden, of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, explains the complexities and inequities of the global rollout. Even with the current delays and chaotic distribution in the U.S., she says for much of the world, the wait will be much longer: “We’re looking at vaccine availability for the world’s poorest countries in 2021, 2022, perhaps in 2023 … so a very different picture there.”

Then Sean Callahan, head of Catholic Relief Services, describes how wealthy countries can pay it forward with Covax -- purchasing vaccines in advance and sharing with those who can’t afford them and how CRS is working to keep people safe for the long haul.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

When Might Your Child Get The Covid 19 Vaccine?

By & Feb 4, 2021
Marco Verch / Flickr

More doses of vaccines are coming to Maryland--but only for adults. No Covid vaccine yet exists for anyone younger than 16.  University of Maryland pediatrics professor Dr. James Campbell, an expert on infectious diseases and testing vaccines, predicts there could be a vaccine for younger teens later this spring and for grade-school-age kids in the summer. Meanwhile, he urges adults to get a Covid vaccine, and:  “Get your children vaccinated with all the routine vaccinations now, before everything opens back up.” And Annapolis pediatricians Katherine Edwards and Jim Rice say primary-care doctors can help the vaccine rollout now. Rice: “Given that vaccination is such a core part of our function -- we do it and we do it well -- we’re watching this and we’re saying, how can we help?”

Links: Warp Speed for Covid-19: Why are Children Stuck in Neutral?, Pediatricians and Primary Care Practices are a Ready-Made Vaccination Reource 

Could Polio Vaccine Corral Covid-19?

By & Aug 28, 2020
Ferd Kaufman/Associated Press

A safe, effective vaccine against Covid-19 could resurrect jobs, send kids back to classrooms--change our lives. But how safe and effective? And how quickly can we have it? Dr. Robert Gallo, the AIDS-research pioneer now leading virus science at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the Global Virus Network, argues we could get much of the benefit by inoculating people with an old, very cheap drug -- the oral Polio vaccine developed seven decades ago. Gallo contends it would trigger our ‘innate immunity’-- the body’s emergency response when a threat shows up.

For more reading on polio vaccine potential, visit this link.

Coronavirus Vaccine: The Whole World Is Waiting

By & Sep 17, 2020
Mark Teske, University of Maryland School of Medicine

The entire world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine. The Trump administration is pushing “Operation Warp Speed” in an effort to find one fast. Dr. Wilbur Chen, of the University of Maryland Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, is conducting trials and explains the process. Plus, we hear why it’s imperative that African American and Latinx communities be involved in testing a vaccine. George Escobar of CASA’s Department of Health and Human Services works with doctors to ensure participation of the CASA community.

To participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials, visit this link.

View the NYT Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker here.