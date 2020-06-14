GLOBAL PHOTOS: How Lockdown Has Changed My Life

How has the novel coronavirus changed your life? Show us in a picture.

That is the assignment we gave to the more than 600 photographers who work with the The Everyday Projects — contributing to Instagram accounts from countries in Asia, Africa, Central and South America, North America and Europe.

Their mission is "to challenge stereotypes that distort our understanding of the world."

In this case, they found that parts of their lives had been altered dramatically. But they also took comfort in showing how ordinary activities could still go on — and give a sense of comfort.

The images they submitted to NPR are a visual testament to the unforeseeable changes that came in 2020 as this virus swept the globe, triggering a pandemic that has altered the way we all live.

Here are images submitted to NPR for this project. They are pictures of uncertainty and of sorrow, but also of joy and hope, which have not been destroyed even in this most difficult of times.

