Giant Food Expands Maryland Headquarters, Adds 70 Jobs (BBJ Story)

Giant Food, Greater Baltimore’s dominant supermarket chain, has expanded its Landover headquarters by 31,000 square feet and added 70 new jobs there, the state of Maryland and the grocer jointly announced Thursday.

The state courted the expansion with $500,000 in conditional loans — $250,000 from the Maryland Department of Commerce through its Advantage Maryland program and $250,000 from the Prince George’s County Economic Development Incentive Fund. Giant will also be eligible for Maryland’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

The new jobs are in sales and merchandising operations, Giant said.

