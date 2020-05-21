Getting Baltimore Online

Thousands of low-income families are making it through the pandemic without a computer or reliable Internet access. For students, that means distance learning without a screen big enough to see or a keyboard big enough to type. For adults who have lost their jobs, it means it’s hard to apply for work or unemployment.

John Horrigan recaps the Abell Foundation report he wrote on the digital divide in Baltimore. Then, education advocate Rebecca Yenawine on keeping families connected, and high-school teacher Franca Muller Paz on the inequity of the gap.

Learn more about the Teachers' Democracy Project here. Read the letter of demands written by SOMOS - Students Organizing a Multicultural & Open Society - here.