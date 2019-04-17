 Gear Up for Gardening | WYPR
Gear Up for Gardening

With rain and sunshine galore, it’s time to get your garden ready! Alexa Smarr, a horticulture educator and the master gardener coordinator for the University of Maryland-Extension - Baltimore County joins us to talk all things green. We hear why soil-testing is a must, what you can do to thwart common pests, and why Maryland’s birds and bugs rely on native plants.

Questions about gardening, weeds, or pests? Want to become a master gardener? Find resources at the Home and Garden Information Center.

Spotted lanternfly
Plus, the invasion of the spotted lanternfly. What threat does this voracious planthopper pose, and how are experts tracking its advance? You can report a sighting here.

You can find information about your local extension by going to the University of Maryland Extension. Events across the state are listed here.

Collecting the Steel Stories of Sparrows Point

Steel-making was the throbbing heart of Sparrows Point for more than a century. With the “Bethlehem Steel Legacy Project,” The Baltimore Museum of Industry and Tradepoint Atlantic intend to document steel at the Point--from its rise to its demise--by engaging the community. We hear from Auni Gelles, the museum’s community programs manager and director of interpretation Beth Maloney to hear what people have told them. Then WYPR reporter John Lee tells us what Sparrows Point looks like today, and what’s planned for the future. Plus, we hear excerpts from UMBC's "Mill Stories", voices of Bethlehem Steel workers share their memories.

For information on the Tradepoint Atlantic open house, visit this link. For information on "Shuttered" at Baltimore Museum of Industry, visit this link

To hear more of "Mill Stories" voices from Bethlehem Steel workers, visit this link.

To hear more of John Lee's reporting, visit this link.

A Mother's Reckoning: Columbine 20 Years Later

It was not the first school shooting in the U.S. , but it grabbed the public’s focus and reverberates still: Twenty years ago this week, two seniors at Columbine High School in Colorado killed 12 fellow students and a teacher, wounded others … and turned the guns on themselves. The tragedy changed school security protocols and attitudes toward mental health … but similar scenes have played out since. The mother of one of the shooters, Sue Klebold, still wonders what she had missed … and has since tirelessly advocated for mental health awareness.

To watch Sue Klebold's Ted Talk, visit this link, and to purchase her book, visit this link.

A Taste of Maryland's Culinary History

There’s much more to Maryland cuisine than crabcakes and Old Bay. Have you tasted Peanut Pickle Sandwiches and Baltimore Caramels? Or sipped tomato Wine? Kara Mae Harris has. The Food enthusiast and recipe sleuth is painstakingly preserving Maryland’s culinary heritage across dozens of decades ... one recipe at a time. Harris tests favorites and reports back on her blog, ‘Old Line Plate.’ She’s also created a searchable database of more than 30-thousand recipes and has made some surprising discoveries. Original air date 7/24/18