 Gas Explosion Leaves One Dead, Others Injured In Northwest Baltimore Neighborhood | WYPR

Gas Explosion Leaves One Dead, Others Injured In Northwest Baltimore Neighborhood

By 59 minutes ago

Several houses have been damaged by an explosion in Northwest Baltimore that's left at least five people -- including children -- trapped and at least one person dead, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union. Union officials say they've rescued some people, in critical condition.

The explosion occurred around 10:00 a.m. on the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue others.  

This story will be updated. Listen to Midday at noon for an update. 

Tags: 
Northwest Baltimore Gas Explosion