Gas Explosion Leaves One Dead, At Least 3 Seriously Injured In Northwest Baltimore Neighborhood

At least one person is dead and at least three are seriously injured after a Monday morning explosion destroyed three rowhomes in Northwest Baltimore.

The explosion occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m. on the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road, near the Reisterstown Road Plaza shopping center and close by the city-county line. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Over 200 rescue personnel arrived on scene, including officials from the Baltimore City Fire Department and the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Special Rescue Operations units freed a woman from rubble at around noon, and rescued a man shortly after. The multi-jurisdictional operation remains searching for missing people on the scene. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s a labor-intensive rescue,” Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said at a noon news conference. “It was a major gas explosion. You have homes that were pretty much crumbled, a ton of debris on the ground. We’re pulling, trying to comb through and try to find any additional occupants.”

#BCOFD // House Explosion// Multiple units from Baltimore County has been requested to assist Baltimore City Fire Department with a house explosion. ^MJ pic.twitter.com/zUQwrYcJ3K — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020

Gas and other utilities have been turned off throughout the surrounding region.

“I want to offer my prayers to all of the people that lived in these houses and the surrounding community,” Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young said at the news conference.

“This is a tragedy,” City Council President Brandon Scott said. “What we need Baltimore to do right now is pray: pray that we’re able to find folks, pray that we’re able to get folks out of there, you can see the devastation that this has caused for the community.”

This story will be updated.

BG&E is encouraging residents that have been impacted by the explosion to call 1-800-685-0123.